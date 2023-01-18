Pune (Maharashtra): A massive fire gutted nearly 10 shops at Juna Bazaar in the Mangalwar Peth area of Pune on Wednesday morning. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire brigade office received a call at 7:38 am on Wednesday after which fire tenders rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control by 8:24 am. No casualties were reported in this incident.

Nearly 8 to 10 double-storied tin shed shops carrying electrical and mechanical items suffered damages in this fire accident. However, the cause of the fire is still not ascertained. Heavy smoke engulfed the area which could be seen from a distance. Earlier on January 12, in a similar incident, a massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Jhupri Market in which several shops were reduced to ashes.