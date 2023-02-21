Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting will be held on Tuesday evening after the Election Commission of India allotted party name and Bow and Arrow symbol to the faction led by CM Eknath Shinde. At his meeting, some new office bearers are likely to be elected or appointed, said Minister Deepak Kesarkar.

The latest move to hold the National Executive is seen as part of the Shinde faction's efforts to take over complete control of all the organisational infrastructure belonging to Shiv Sena. These efforts are going on amid an offensive stepped by the Uddhav Thackeray faction, which has been making unsparing attacks on the Election Commission as well as the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The Uddhav group has approached the Supreme Court challenging the allotment of Shiv Sena party name and symbol to the Shinde group. Uddhav faction MP Sanjay Raut has described the declaration by the EC on Shiv Sena as a sell-out. Raut's allegation that Rs 2,000 Cr transaction took place behind the symbol allotment triggered a heated exchange between Uddhav faction and the BJP leaders.

Uddhav Thackeray has been under pressure with even the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress party and others suggesting that the former Chief Minister accept the decision of the EC. Whereas, the Uddhav group has put out strong arguments that the Shiv Sena name and symbol should be given to their group as the people had an emotional attachment to the Thackeray family.

