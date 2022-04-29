Mumbai: Speaking on the clash that broke out between Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) members and pro-Khalistan elements in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai clarified that the party had nothing to do with the incident. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Desai denied any role of the party, saying Shiv Sena did not believe in engaging in activities working against harmony.

"Shiv Sena has nothing to do with this incident. It does not spoil religious harmony. It is not yet clear who is behind the violence in Punjab," he said.

Earlier, the situation intensified after Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla and other party members staged a protest against Khalistan, soon after coming face to face with pro-Khalistan activists. The latter, as per information, drew swords at one point.

Also read: Punjab: Clashes break out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala