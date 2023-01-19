Mumbai: Veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday urged Prime Minister to speak on the issue of Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue during his visit to Maharashtra. PM Modi is visiting the southern state on Thursday to inaugurate a string of projects, including a stretch of the Mumbai metro. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking to the media before leaving to accompany Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir said that the Prime Minister “must tell Maharashtra from a public forum that injustice should not be done to the Marathi speakers in Belgaum and they should take all precautions to ensure that they do not suffer.

We all know the atrocities that took place, so the Prime Minister should instruct the Chief Minister of Karnataka that such injustice will not happen again,” Raut said. He was referring to the raging border issue between the two neighbouring states. Over the PM's visit to Maharashtra to inaugurate various projects.

But among the projects he is going to inaugurate today, the major projects have been started by Shiv Sena in Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Everyone should note that”. Raut further said, “The people of Mumbai are also aware in this regard that during the tenure of Shiv Sena, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation had laid the foundation of these projects.

" Asked about his participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Jammu and Kashmir, Raut said, “Be it Congress or other parties there are many differences, but Bharat Jodo Yatra is for the democratic rights of Indian people. So, I agreed to go there and so now we are going there and we will see what the people there think about it and what the people say”.