Mumbai (Maharashtra): After the controversial remark by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on the country's Independence, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana in a veiled attack said that the actor might be making such remarks after smoking marijuana.

Today, on the ninth death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackery, Saamana in its editorial under the headline "Mahayoddha on Shivatirtha", said that if Balasaheb would have been alive today, the person insulting the country's Independence would not have dared to do so.

Without naming her, Sena also slammed Ranaut and her supporters. In an earlier edition on November 13, Saamana criticised Ranaut for her controversial remarks and said that it is unfortunate that the Padma Shri has been awarded to someone who insulted the freedom fighters.

It also pointed out that describing India's Independence in 1947 as 'bheek' is a case of treason and demanded that the Centre must withdraw her Padma Shri.

"No one has ever insulted the freedom fighter in such a way. Kangana has said India did not attain independence in 1947, but it was a bheek and the country in a real sense got independence in 2014 (When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for the first time).

India had to fight a freedom struggle to gain freedom from 150 years of slavery. Thousands of people had to sacrifice their everything. Terming the freedom, which was gained over the sacrifice of blood, sweat and tears, a bheek is treason," the editorial said.

"The president honoured such person the Padma Shri award. If Centre has any reverence for freedom and sacrifice of the freedom fighters, it must withdraw the Padma Shri award from her," it added.

The controversy began after Ranaut said that India attained freedom in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.

(agency inputs)