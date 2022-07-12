Aurangabad: After the massive rift in the Sena cadres led to the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, the party has asked its workers in Aurangabad district to pledge their loyalty on non-judicial bond papers.

The workers have been asked to notarize the bonds and present them to party president Uddhav Thackeray. Notably, five Aurangabad MLAs were among Shinde's retinue of rebel leaders. The affidavit notes, "I (name), (age), resident of () am with Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. I agree with the party events. I have full faith, and unconditional support, in the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray."

Also read: Sena welcomes SC order asking Maha Speaker not to proceed with plea seeking disqualification of Thackeray group MLAs

A local leader, meanwhile, said that the drive was launched 'spontaneously' in view of the Shinde-led rebellion. "We have prepared more than 100 notarised bond papers in the Narli Baugh area of Aurangabad city. The party has not ordered us to do this but we are doing it spontaneously. We will hand over these bond papers to Shiv Sena," Jaywant Oak, Aurangabad district deputy president, said to news agency PTI on Monday.

They also met former Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. Sena rebel Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister on June 30, with Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as the Deputy CM.