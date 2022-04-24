Amravati: Shiv Sena Deputy District Chief Yogesh Babarao Gharad was shot on Saturday night in Warud, located in Maharashtra's Amravati district. The assailants have been identified as Rahul Raju Talas and two more unnamed persons. As per information, there was pre-existing enmity between the two parties, which led to the incident occurring in the Multai chowk of Warud. The assailants, as per information, arrived on a two-wheeler and fired at the Sena leader.

The bullet hit Gharad in his waist area. Subsequently, he was moved to Nagpur for treatment. His condition is said to be stable at the moment. Police are searching for the accused. Talas was arrested later on, but the other two are still at large.

Additional Superintendent of the Police of Amravati (Rural), Shashikant Satav, confirmed the news and said, "The Police has registered a case against three people on this incident. One of the accused has been arrested and the other two accused are absconding." "Prima facie, it appears that the incident happened due to a property dispute," he added.

Also read: Mumbai Police refused to lodge my FIR; 70-80 Shiv Sainiks attacked me: Kirit Somaiya

With agency inputs