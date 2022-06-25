Mumbai: Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly issues disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Guwahati, Assam, according to ANI. Further, all the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued are supposed to file their written replies by Monday, 27th June.

Meanwhile, dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, including himself, and dubbed the action as "political vendetta", although Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied any such move.

Shinde, who is currently camping in Guwahati with the rebel legislators, tweeted a letter signed by the 16 MLAs that is addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. In the letter, the legislators said CM Thackeray and the leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members.

In his tweet, Shinde alleged that the security cover of the 16 rebel Sena legislators was withdrawn on the orders of Thackeray and Walse Patil due to "political vendetta". "The government is responsible for the security of these legislators," he added. However, Walse Patil said the chief minister and the home department did not order the removal of security cover of any MLA in the state. ''Allegations being made through Twitter are false and malicious," he said.