Sherlyn Chopra lodges complaint against #MeToo accused Sajid Khan
Published on: 2 hours ago
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra reached Juhu police station to lodge a complaint against director Sajid Khan. She also urged the makers of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 to evivt Sajid from the show. Filmmaker Sajid has been accused of sexual assault allegations under the #MeToo movement. Following these allegations, many actors have refused to work with Sajid.
Further details awaited.
