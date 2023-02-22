Pune (Maharashtra): Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief met Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants who are agitating opposing MPSC's decision to switch to a new curriculum for public service examinations from this year on Tuesday. The meeting took place in Pune's Balgandharva Chowk at around 10:30 pm. After Pawar intervened in this matter, the agitating students agreed to withdraw their protest.

The NCP supremo assured the agitating students who were on a hunger strike that the state government will take note of the issues raised by them. Pawar also contacted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the phone regarding the issue.

The NCP supremo told the Chief Minister that they will organise a meeting in which the Chief Minister, Commission officials and student representatives will take part. According to sources, the agitating students were satisfied with Pawar's assurance regarding the issue and they agreed to withdraw their protest.

Also read: Farmers to stage Rail Roko protest in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Feb 22

According to sources close to the NCP chief, he was heading back home from Baramati when he decided to stop and meet the agitating students. They further revealed that Pawar assured the students that their demands will be fulfilled.

The students are demanding that the implementation of the new pattern for the competitive examinations which are conducted by the Maharashtra Publis Service Commission (MPSC) be delayed. They want the implementation of the new curriculum to be deferred till 2025 as the students are not prepared enough to tackle the new syllabus from this year.