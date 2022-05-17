Kolhapur (Maharastra): A shocking incident took place where a wife killed her drunk husband after cutting off his genitals. The incident took place at Mangurwadi of Nandgaon Area in Shahuwadi taluka of Kolhapur. According to police inspector Vijay Patil of the area, Mayat Prakash Pandurang Kamble (52) and his wife Vandana Prakash Kamble (50) from Lolane village in Shahuwadi taluka.

For the last few months, they were working as a yearly worker on a farm at Mangurwadi of Nandgaon Area in Shahuwadi taluka. The husband was always drunk and beat his wife in the name of having an affair. On Monday, she brutally murdered him as he harassed her again around midnight. She first hit him on the head with a stone. Then she took a knife and stabbed him in the genitals with it.

Then she herself went to the Shahuwadi police and informed that her husband had committed suicide. Suspicion arose when the body was sent to Malkapur for post-mortem examination by the police. The deceased was identified as Vandana Prakash Kamble and the wife was taken to interrogation as a suspect.

During interrogation she initially pretended that her husband committed suicide but later confessed to the crime. A case has been registered against his wife and she has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Hyderabad woman remanded for killing husband