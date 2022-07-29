Pune: A seven-year-old girl from Pune Deshna Nahar has registered her name in the Guinness Book of Records for being the fastest to skate under 20 cars at a stretch. She also broke a world record set by a 14-year-old girl from China. Deshna completed the 193 feet stretch by skating under the 20 cars in 13:74 seconds at a record-breaking stunt carried out in the city on April 16. A 14-year-old girl from China completed the same stretch in 14:15 seconds in 2015 and she was the world record holder.

The family received an official certificate from the Guinness Book of Records team on June 14. Deshna who studies the third standard developed her passion for skating at the age of five. "She has been learning Skating for the last two years and for the last six months she was preparing for this record in Limbo Skating. She was doing practice for this record at her classes at Katraj Kondhwa Road for the last month. I had also created a track at my construction site in Katraj for her practice" Deshna's father Aditya Nahar said.

Deshna has participated in many competitions across the country and has received around 16 certificates and 40 medals in different competitions in skating.