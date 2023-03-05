Mumbai: Maharashtra MLA and chief of the Prahar Janshakti Party Bachchu Kadu has courted controversy with his recent bizarre suggestion that the stray dog issue in the State can be resolved if the canines are sent to Assam for consumption. Kadu recently made controversial remarks in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Speaking during a discussion on calling attention motion moved by MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar and Pratap Sarnaik regarding the issue of stray dogs. During his speech, Kadu suggested that locals in Assam consume dogs which are in high demand there and are being sold for up to Rs 8000.

He elaborated further upon his proposed solution stating that the canines should be despatched to Assam and the initiative should be started on an experimental basis in one city in Maharashtra.

" In Assam stray dogs are in high demand and they fetch prices of up to Rs 8,000. Despatching stray dogs to Assam can be a solution to resolve the issue and control their population in Maharashtra," the MLA purportedly said in the Assembly.

His comments drew sharp backlash on social media with animal lovers dubbing them as inhuman and outrageous. One Twitter user Abhishek More tweeted "Human population in India is a concern too so tomorrow these politicians will ask to sell us out somewhere in other countries to get a good price who knows. What I think is these people rather than coming out with a solution thay spew utter nonsense in the state assembly."

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the MLA, another Twitter user Siddharth addressed the MLA as "Hey Mahan Neta" (O Great Leader)and said that the people of Assam do not eat dogs. Claiming that Kadu stayed at a high-end hotel in Guwahati, the Twitter user tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging him to serve Kadu a herb called Brahmi saag known for boosting memory.

"Hey Mahan Neta, people of assam don't eat dogs. Ironically u took d luxury break at hotel Radisson Blu in guwahati, assam and stayed there for 15-30 days. @himantabiswa dada, apart from serving chicken n fish, next time pl serve Brahmi saag too,good for brain," tweeted Siddharth.