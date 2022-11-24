Mumbai: Hitting out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his comments against Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the former was a 'parcel sent by the Centre via Amazon'. Thackeray has also asserted that protests would begin if Koshyari was not removed from Maharashtra to elsewhere.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the Governor had 'crossed all limits. "The Governor has crossed all limits. The President and Prime Minister should intervene in this matter. It is not right to provide big posts to people, who make irresponsible statements," Pawar said. Meanwhile, BJP MP and a descendent of Shivaji Udayanraje Bhosale wrote to PM Modi about Koshyari and demanded his removal from the Governor's post.

"When I heard the Governor's statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I could not understand what was the basis of such a statement. The concept of modern India was put forth by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was the inspiration for freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Krantisinh Nana Patil, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Ambedkar. And now these people say the thoughts of Shivaji Maharaj have become old," he said. Speaking to reporters at an event in Pune, Bhosale also observed that both Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Pawar were on stage when he made that statement.