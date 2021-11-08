Mumbai: Suspiciously, two people were seen in front of Antilia and security has been tightened by police outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence. After spotting the suspects, a taxi driver informed the police.

Mumbai Police said as quoted by ANI, "We received a call from a taxi driver that two people carrying a bag asked for Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. DCP level rank officer is monitoring the situation. Security is heightened outside Antilia and CCTV footage is also being checked."

More details are awaited.