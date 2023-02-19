Pune (Maharashtra) : A person who had tried to approach Union Minister Amit Shah during the latter's visit to Pune has been detained by the police. The detained person claimed to be a close associate of the Chief Minister. The intruder was identified as one Somesh Dhumal and he has been taken to the police station for further investigation.

The police said that the detained person has entered Amit Shah's convoy claiming to be close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde. He tried to approach Amit Shah by telling the police that he was close to Chief Minister. The police immediately detained him. Amit Shah was in Pune to attend several programmes.

Security officials remained on high alert after the incident. The police are investigating as to how the intruder could enter into one of the vehicles in the Union Minister's convoy. They are on the lookout for those who allowed this person to enter the convoy. Some photos of this person are also seen on social media with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The police are now searching for complete details of the detained person.

The Maharashtra police and the Union Minister's security officials initiated immediate steps to tighten the security for Amit Shah in the wake of the breach of his convoy. The officials are questioning the staff who were on duty during the Minister's Pune visit. The political affiliations and antecedents of the detained person are being thoroughly checked.