Mumbai: The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Memorial, an organization dedicated to the memory of Hindutva icon and freedom fighter V D Savarkar, has appealed people to put up a "Hindu flag" over their houses during `Gudhi Padwa'. Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, falls on April 2 this year.

In a statement, the organization said flags in different sizes are available at its offices at Dadar, Mumbai, and in Pune.