Satara (Maharashtra): A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Monday evening in Karad, located in Maharashtra's Satara district. As per the inputs from the ground, the boy's mother was working in the fields when he was attacked by over a dozen dogs, who dragged him from his home in Jagtap Basti area to a nearby field and subsequently mauled him to death.

A search party was formed after the child's mother was not able to trace him. His mutilated body was discovered on Tuesday morning. The police and municipal administration arranged for a post-mortem of the body.