Mumbai: Fumed over allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, his wife Kranti Redkar has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. She sought justice amid the "attack on her family and her personal life”.

Kranti's letter read, "Being a Marathi person, I expect some justice from your side as my personal life is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. Had late Balasaheb Thackeray (father of Uddhav Thackeray) been alive today, he would not have tolerated such personal attack on a woman's dignity.”

"I see you as the torch-bearer of his teachings and leadership. The dignity of a woman has become a joke in the regime that draws inspiration from the tenure of 17th-century king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” she said."The personal attacks reflect the lowest level of politics. I trust you and feel that there will be no injustice against me or my family,” as per her letter to the CM. In a tweet, Kranti posted the letter and tagged Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier, lashing out at Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik's allegations, Kranti had said her husband was born as Hindu and he never changed his religion. Retaliating to claim made by the Qazi, who performed Wankhede's first marriage in 2006, she said the NCB officer was Muslim at the time of the 'nikah'. She also termed Malik as playing "low-level" politics. Kranti Redkar married Wankhede in 2017 and she is a Marathi actress.

Malik has been at loggerheads with Wankhede since the beginning of drugs-on-cruise case. Vigilance probe is initiated against the officer. In a series of allegations, Malik said Wankhede was born as a Muslim, but he had forged his documents including a caste certificate to secure a job in IRS.

