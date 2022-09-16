Mumbai (Maharashtra): Investigation in the Salman Khan threat case has been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch, which was earlier being investigated by the Bandra police. After the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer, actor Salman Khan received a threat letter regarding which a case was registered in the Bandra Police Station in June. The case has been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch. Now the crime branch team will go to Delhi to interrogate the arrested accused.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan hosted show to premiere on this date, first episode to be divided into two parts: Reports say

The earlier investigations revealed that the accused arrested by the Punjab police had trespassed into Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel with an intention to eliminate Salman twice. It is alleged that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan in the month of June this year.