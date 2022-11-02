Mumbai: The Bombay High Court is likely to announce the verdict on Wednesday in the defamation petition filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan against his Panvel Farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad from Palghar, who has accused Khan of land grab.

In the petition filed by Salman Khan, the actor demanded that the videos posted on social media by Ketan Kakkad wherein he alleged land grab by Khan be deleted immediately.

However, it was argued by Kakkad that there is all the evidence regarding the statements made against Salman Khan. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the High Court had reserved the verdict in its earlier hearing which it is likely to announce on Wednesday. During the last hearing, Ketan Kakkad's lawyer Aditya Pratap Singh told the Bombay High Court that he has prima facie evidence regarding the allegations made by Kakkad against Salman Khan.

Also read: Salman Khan's defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse neighbor quashed

Therefore, the petition filed by Salman Khan should be rejected, he demanded. In March this year, a city civil court in Mumbai quashed the defamation case filed by Salman Khan against Kakkad prompting the actor to approach the High Court. The Additional Sessions Court Judge A.H. Laddad while quashing Khan's defamation case against Ketan Kakkad had said the land grab allegations made against Salman by Kakkad were factual.

Salman had claimed that the allegations were being made only to defame him. The Judge also said that Khan has failed to present his case completely. Khan, the court said, could not prove that the land belonged to him. However, the evidence presented by Kakkad proves his point, the court added. The court had also quashed Salman's application for a 'restraining order' against his neighbor Ketan Kakkad.

Kakkad's lawyers say that the strong iron gate that Salman has built around his farmhouse is on Ketan's land. They said Kakkad cannot make full use of his land due to the gate. Kakkad has further alleged that Khan is denying him access to the temple on his land. He also accused Khan of creating an “electricity problem” in the plot.