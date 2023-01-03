Mumbai: The administrative body of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Maharashtra's Shirdi has announced that the Sai Darshan Marg will be air-conditioned and various other facilities will be provided to make the darshan of lakhs of devotees coming to Shirdi pleasant and comfortable.

Deputy Executive Officer of Sansthan Trust Rahul Jadhav said, "A Sai Darshan Complex of about two lakh seven thousand square feet will be constructed in the Sai Mandir area of ​​Shirdi. A building consisting of a ground floor and two other floors with 12 air-conditioned rooms will be built in the Darshan Complex. Evacuation and ramps will be arranged for specially-abled and elderly persons. There will be full security with around 200 CCTV cameras. Adequate provision of toilets and drinking water will also be made available. A total of Rs 109.50 crore will be spent on the construction of the complex."

Also read: Maha: Six held for defaming Saibaba temple trust committee chairman, member

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "A new terminal building will now be constructed at the Shirdi Airport. The construction will start in April 2023 and will be completed by May 2024." In this regard, the officials of Maharashtra Airport Development Company said, "In a meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given instructions to speed up all the works immediately. Fadnavis informed that the plan for the new terminal has been approved and Rs 350 crore has been allocated for it."