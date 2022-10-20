Latur: The management at the Desh Agro, the company owned by actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, has refuted the allegations levelled by the Latur BJP leader over the allotment of a 2.55-lakh-square-metre plot for an agro-processing unit in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Latur of Maharashtra.

Dinesh Kesre, establishment manager of Desh Agro, said that the allegations levelled by Latur BJP leaders Pradeep More and Gurunath Mage regarding the plot allotted for 'Desh Agro' agri-processing in the additional industrial estate are not true. Desh Agro has been established with an aim to help the farmers of the Latur area and to develop the agro-based industry, he said.

The Maharashtra State Industrial Development Corporation has duly and as per rules leased out the plot of land in Additional Latur Industrial Estate to this industrial unit, added Kesre said adding Desh Agro promoters and actors Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh are law-abiding and socially conscious. “As financial institutions have also disbursed loans for this industry unit as per the rules, the objections of the parties concerned are not based on the facts,” he said.

Dinesh Kesre, establishment manager of Desh Agro, has requested that BJP's Pradeep More and Gurunath Mage should not take an opposing position for this newly established agro-based industry. Pertinently, District BJP president Gurunath Mage alleged that the allotment of the plot was done “out of turn when 16 other eligible applicants had been waiting for over three years”.

Pradeep More, BJP’s district city vice-president, questioned the loan disbursed by the District Cooperative Bank to Deshmukh for the industrial unit at MIDC. Riteish is the son of former Maharashtra chief minister the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, and brother of Congress leader Amit Deshmukh, who was a minister in the MVA government, during whose tenure the allotment reportedly happened.