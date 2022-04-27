Aurangabad: A team led by Crime Branch Inspector Avinash Aghav and Sub-Inspector Kalyan Shelke raided the general store owned by a rice trader in Aurangabad district on Tuesday evening and confiscated Rs 1.09 crore.

Earlier, police had received a tip-off that Ashish Savji, a rice trader from the Chelipura Shahganj area, had received a large amount of money over which the team raided his residence. During the raid, police found bundles of money hidden in a rice sack and a counting machine that is being used for counting the large amount received by the trader.

Apart from that, police also recovered a diary that has some entries related to confiscated money but the person's name mentioned is not clear as it was written in a symbolic form.

