Nagpur (Maharashtra): Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved a resolution in the State Assembly on Tuesday that relates to the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. The resolution got unanimous support from all the MLAs in the House. It is aimed at "legally" pursuing the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state.

This took place a few days after the Karnataka Assembly passed a similar resolution aimed at securing the disputed Belagavi district into its territory. It mentioned that Karnataka will not cede an inch of land to its neighbour and has gone to the extent of calling the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government had criticized the move by calling it 'anti-Marathi.' Incidentally, both these states are ruled by the BJP government. However, Karnataka will face Assembly elections next year; many suggest that raking up the age-old border issue may prove to be advantageous.

"The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages. The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include inch and inch of land of the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka," read the resolution.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka. However, Karnataka maintains the demarcation that was done as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report to be final.