Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai-the city of dreams, where people are mesmerised with stardom, but some areas are still deprived of basic amenities. One such place is Kurla where people are facing problems to perform the last rites of the deceased as there is no road that connects Kurla to a graveyard in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla East. Due to this, people are forced to take the body from the platform of a railway station.

In order to climb the footbridge, the body needs to be tilted. Sheikh Wajid Pansare, a social activist, says "For the past many years, the procession will start from the railway platform. To reach the graveyard in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla East, the citizens of Kurla West have to use the passenger bridge as there is no road to the graveyard."

Kamwajid, a volunteer of an NGO, said, "Carrying the body from this platform is a huge task because if a train comes while the body is being taken to the graveyard, they have to stop."