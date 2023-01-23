Nashik: Opposing the Anti-Superstition Act, Hindu monks here have announced that they will stage protest against it on January 23. They have alleged that the Act is anti-Hindu in nature and curtails their freedom to worship the supreme power. Hindu priests from Maharashtra are going to gather and protest at Ramkund in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The Hindu religious group has alleged that the Court failed to take into account the various facets of different religious practices in the country. The restrictions in the Act were sent for review, but the 2011 Act barring cult practices, was re-enacted with just a name change, alleged a priest here. They have raised objections to it and have asked for a modification in the Act.

Priests have alleged that it has been passed under the false name of Maharashtra human sacrifice and other inhuman evils and aghori practices and witchcraft prevention and abolition Act. Aghori Sadhvi Karmath Shivani said that she was deprived of her right to perform religious practices. Jain Acharya Suryasagar alleged that the law is anti-Santan in nature. Aniket Shastri Deshpande Maharaj has demanded that the anti-superstitions Act should be repealed as priests are being targeted.

The anti-Superstition Act pertains to the abolition of deadly torture, forcible entombment, sexual assault, branding, etc. on the pretext of exorcism from the allegedly possessed person. It also pertains to claiming and broadcasting the ability to perform miracles and thus deceive or frighten people and to commit or encourage acts that endanger life or cause serious injury in order to obtain supernatural powers.

Each violation is punishable by imprisonment for a minimum of six months and a maximum of seven years. These offences are non-bailable and cognizable offences.