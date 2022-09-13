Nandurbar: An alleged rape victim's body has been buried in salt for 42 days now in a remote area in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district as the deceased girl's family has resolved that it will not cremate her until justice is served.

The victim's family alleged that the police only registered a case of suicide when in reality she was "raped and murdered". The post-mortem report, the family alleged, did not investigate anything about the rape. Following it, the victim's father started his quest for justice with the help of the villagers.

Sources said the married girl was taken away from the village on August 1 after being forced into a car by Ranjit Thackeray, a resident of Vavi in Maharashtra, and one other person. The girl then made a phone call to her relative and said she was molested by four people including Ranjit. The victim further expressed fear that they would kill her.

Also read: Jharkhand: 'Uncle forced minor girl into flesh trade, uploaded video on porn site'

Within some time, her family received a call that she had died of suicide. Her body was found hanging from a tree. Her family members have alleged that before they reached the spot, the accused took down her body and destroyed the evidence.

After the postmortem report, the police registered a case of suicide and arrested three suspects including Ranjit Thackeray in this case. Due to this role of the police, the victim's father did not cremate her and covered the body with salt for 42 days. During these 42 days, the villagers along with the victim's father approached the Chief Minister with the help of Parineeti Ponkshe, a social activist from Thane.