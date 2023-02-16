Pune: The Bibwevadi police on Thursday registered a case against former Shiv Sena MLA of Solapur district for raping a 37-year-old woman. The accused, identified as Uttam Prakash Khandare was also a former state minister in the 1995 coalition government. He allegedly raped the woman at knife point at IB Rest House in Pune.

The opposition parties have condemned the incident, seeking strict action against the leader. Police have taken cognisance of the matter and said that they are thoroughly probing the case.

According to sources, the accused had gotten into a relationship with the complainant around 10 years back, and had promised to marry her. Khandare, aged 65, was a Shiv Sena MLA from Solapur during 1994-1999. When the Shiv Sena-BJP party was in power in Maharashtra, he served as the minister for social justice and minister for sports.

