Ramdas Athawale demands Wife's Day on lines of Mother's Day
Published on: 34 minutes ago
Sangli: Union Minister of State for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded that a "Wife's Day" be celebrated along the lines of Mother's Day.
Speaking at the Rajmata Jijamata Adarsh Ai Puraskar ceremony in Sangli in Maharashtra, Athawale said, "a mother gives birth while a wife stands by her husband in good and bad times".
"Behind every successful man, there is a woman. We should celebrate Wife's Day," he added.
International Mother's Day is celebrated and observed on the second Sunday in the month of May.
