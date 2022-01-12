Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that if the demand for oxygen for Covid patients goes up to 700 metric tonnes, the state will have to enforce lockdown. Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting, the Minister also said that the number of corona patients in the state has dropped drastically in the last two days.

"Today, about 46,000 new cases have been reported. Due to the increasing number of patients, the availability of oxygen has increased to 400 metric tons at present. If the demand goes up to 700 metric tonnes, the state will have to implement lockdown auto mode, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

"Last week, 46,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded. But the last two days have seen a big decline. However, today, once again, as many as 46,000 new corona patients have been found in the state. The number of active corona patients is around 2.25 lakh. Eighty six percent of those patients are home quarantined. Some are doing Covid tests at home. Even if the test is positive, they do not tell the health department. Citizens should be aware of this and report to the nearest health center to prevent corona spread," he added.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that the government has given instructions to the administration to get such information. Citizens should contact the health department on a daily basis and provide information, he said.

Despite the increasing number of patients in the state, the total demand for oxygen is around 400 metric tons. It is divided into Covid and non-Covid categories. "On the day when the Covid patients need 700 metric oxygen, we will have to impose a lockdown," said Tope. At present, non-Covid requirement for oxygen 250 metric tons and for Covid patients the the requirement for oxygen stands at 150 metric tons, he added.

About 35 per cent of children between the ages of 15 and 19 have been vaccinated. If this trend continues, we will complete the vaccination in this age group in the next 8 to 10 days, said Minister. There was also a long discussion about schools. Schools will remain closed for the next 15 to 20 days. But then a decision will be taken based on the situation, he added. About 46,000 new patients were registered in the state in last 24 24 hours and 32 people have died.

Also Read:481 resident doctors test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra