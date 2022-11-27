Chandrapur (Maharashtra): Four people were injured on Sunday after part of an old foot-over bridge collapsed at Ballarshah railway station in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The passengers fell from the bridge on the track from a height of about 20 feet. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The incident took place while a train was approaching the station which usually sees a rush of migrant workers. Initial inputs say the bridge was in a dilapidated state for a long time and the Railway authorities did not renovate it.

"Part of pre-cast slab of Foot over bridge at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down at around 5.10 pm today. Four persons were injured in the incident and all have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid. No casualties reported," Chief PRO, Central Railway, Mumbai said.

Railway announced an ex gratia Rs 1 lakh to tje grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained minor injuries. "Injured persons being given best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for early recovery," the CPRO said.