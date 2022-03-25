Pune (Maharashtra): Pune Crime Branch on Friday arrested a 36-year-old school security guard for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old girl in a toilet of a reputed school in Maharashtra's Pune. The incident took place on Thursday and came to light after the victim's father lodged a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station. He was arrested within 24 hours of the crime on the basis of a sketch that was released by the police.

The accused has been identified as Mangesh who works in a school on Jangali Maharaj Road in Pune and personally knows the victim's father. According to the information, the accused on Thursday met the victim on the pretext of talking to her and forcibly took her to the toilet and sexually abused her. He had also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

"She is a minor, and we are dealing with the case with all sensitivity. We have registered a case at the Shivaji Nagar police station and have initiated the investigations immediately," said senior Police Inspector, Anita More. The accused has been booked under IPC Sections 376 and the POCSO Act.

