Pune: A 65-year-old man has been charged with having unnatural sex with a dog under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The incident occurred in Khed Taluka of Pune in Maharashtra. Neighbours of Bhivasen Dhondiba Takalkar noticed that he lured the dog kept and took it inside the house and often subjected it to unnatural sex. All this was filmed by the local youths on their mobile phones.

With the help of an NGO, the locals filed a complaint in the village police station. Police have registered a case under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.