Pune: A pillion rider died, while the person riding the bike sustained injuries, recently after a truck rammed against their motorcycle from behind on the Katraj-Dehu bypass in Pune. The deceased was identified as Rida Imtiaz Mukadam (23), a resident of the city's Kharadi area. She, and rider Nataraj Anilkumar (30) who is from Wanavadi, were co-workers and were returning from Sinhagad fort.

The duo was heading towards Pune via the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass when the mishap took place. Both were computer engineers by profession and were employed at the same IT company, officials said.

Having lost their way, the two initially approached the Katraj tunnel on the bypass, before taking the help of Google Map and turning back. The collision took place as they were heading towards the Navale bridge from the tunnel. The impact from the speeding truck caused both to fall down from the vehicle and led to serious head injuries for Mukadam. She was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police further stated.

Following this, a case was registered by Anilkumar at the Bharti University Police Station. According to reports, the accused driver, who hails from Chennai, was detained later for rash driving. After the accident, he fled the spot while keeping the vehicle there, officials further noted.

