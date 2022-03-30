Pune: A Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft, belonging to the Indian Air Force, witnessed a tyre burst while landing at the Pune airport on Wednesday. The incident led to a blockage on the runway. IAF personnel were seen clearing the aircraft away to resume civilian air traffic.

The incident, as per information, occurred due to the bad condition of the runway. "An SU30 MKI aircraft had a tyre burst on landing at Pune airport leading to blockage of the runway. The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30," said a statement from the defense.

The Pune Airport is a civil enclave, which is partly used to train Air Force pilots. It is also a base for IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft. Work on the runway has begun, with civilian air traffic set to resume in a few hours.

With agency inputs