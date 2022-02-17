Pune (Maharashtra): The lawyer of Yasin Bhatkal, Zaheer Khan Pathan, has claimed that he received life threat messages from ISIS. Pathan is a famous lawyer in Pune and is defending Bhatkal, who is accused in the Koregaon Park bomb blast.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pathan claimed that ISIS people threatened him to kill and this threat he received through Maulana Sadiq. According to Pathan, he was also asked to drop another case in which he is a defence lawyer as well where he is defending an accused in a fraud case filed at the Khadak police station in Pune.

Meanwhile, Pathan has written a letter to Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta in this regard.