Pune: A 65-year-old man faked his own death by killing his 48-year-old acquaintance in Pune to elope with his girlfriend, police said. The accused has been identified as Subhash alias Kerba Chaban Thorve, a resident of Charholi Kurd.

According to police, the accused beheaded his acquaintance Rabindra Bhimaji Ghenand and dressed him in his own clothes. He then mutilated the body with a farm equipment and fled from the spot.

They also said that the accused was in love with a woman, but his family did not approve. As a result, he devised this plan to elope with his lover. The accused murdered Ghenand on the night of December 16.

The incident came to light when the police assessed the CCTV footage of the area. The accused was apprehended on Monday night after which he confessed to his crime, police said. Police launched a search operation to find the murder weapon and the deceased's head and clothes. Further investigation is going on regarding the matter.