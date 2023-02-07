Aurangabad: In a shocking incident, a “mentally ill” woman allegedly strangled her two minor children to death during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said. Police have detained the accused woman and further probe into the case is underway. The victims have been identified as Adiba Fahad Basrawi (8) and her brother Ali bin Fahad Basrawi (4).

As per a police official, the incident took place in Sadat Nagar area of Aurangabad city. A police official said that the two siblings had dinner with their parents and went to sleep on Sunday night. The two were found unconscious on Monday morning. The couple took them to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared both the children as brought dead.

A case has been registered in this matter at Satara Police Station in Aurangabad. As per a police official, they zeroed in on the mother of the victim children. She is said to be mentally ill. Preliminary investigation has revealed that as soon as the children fell asleep, their mother strangled both of them to death.

The accused woman is in police custody. Police are probing whether the woman killed her children indeed due to her mental illness or due to any other reason. A police official said that they are looking into all possible angles in the case including possible family feud or marital dispute.