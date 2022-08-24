Mumbai : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on August 23 defended Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad. Thackeray said that no one had demanded an apology from Zakir Naik for giving the same statement against Hindu gods.

Addressing the MNS party meeting, Thackeray said, "When Nupur Sharma spoke (on Prophet Muhammad), she was made to apologize publically... One can watch Zakir Naik's interview, he is a Muslim and he said the same thing. Nobody said anything against him, he was not asked to apologize."

"Those two Owaisi brothers...One of the two Owaisi brothers (Akbaruddin Owaisi) speaks about our (Hindu) gods. And what was his last sentence? 'What 'manhoos' (wretched) names they have for their gods'. Are the names of our Gods wretched?...Nobody is going to ask him to apologize for this," stated the MNS president.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries.