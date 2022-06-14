Thane: The website of the the Thane police commissionerate was hacked on Tuesday morning with hackers demanding an apology from the Indian government to the Muslims over the controversial remarks made by the now suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma. “Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion...Hurry up and apologise to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted," read the message by the hackers. The police website was reportedly restored by the cyber experts.

Also read: Maharashtra: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before police over Prophet remarks