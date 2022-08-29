Pune: Mandar Dilip Patil, a professor of engineering at Sinhagad Institute, designed a foldable cycle in a factory near his house. He even got a patent for the folding bicycle from the government. This adjustable bicycle is being manufactured by a startup known as Meban Mobility Innovation and is priced at Rs 12,000. So far, 30 bicycles have been made by Patil and these can easily be folded and carried anywhere. He started making these folding bicycles three years ago. He believes that the use of bicycles will increase after this bicycle.

Patil says, "If you want to move around in Pune, there is no other option without a bike. Even if we want to go 1.2 km, we take the bike." For this reason, he believes that if the habit of riding a bicycle is inculcated from a younger age, then the rate of bicycle use will increase in future. He said, "The problem of parking bicycles will be solved and more people will be encouraged to travel around on a bicycle."