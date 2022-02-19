Pune (Maharashtra): A large number of Muslim women from across different areas took part in a protest rally against the Karnataka hijab ban in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday. The women and girls were protesting in support of the hijab for Muslim female students at Azam campus in Pune. The rally was attended by a large number of women.

Pro-Hijab protest held in Maharashtra's Pune

"Hijab is our right women and it cannot be taken away. It is up to us to decide what to wear. We will continue to fight for this right in the same manner, " a woman protestor said.

As pre-university and degree colleges reopened in Karnataka today, chaos prevailed in several colleges as the hijab-clad Muslim students were not allowed to enter the campuses. The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flags within the classroom.

Section 144 of CrPC was enforced in select pockets across Karnataka amid a tight police bandobast in communally sensitive areas. Barring students, teachers and staff of colleges, movement of other persons was restricted in the areas surrounding the educational institutes.

In Hubballi JC City's Women's College, students wearing hijab protested outside the institute, condemning the governing body for not allowing them to enter the college premises. In response, college authorities decided to declare a holiday today to prevent more tension.

Several colleges across Karnataka witnessed students wearing hijab demanding to be allowed inside the college. While some of them were convinced by college authorities, most of them returned home, not willing to remove their hijab. Districts that saw major incidents of protest include Koppal, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

