Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is of the view that students should wear the uniform if it is prescribed in schools or colleges, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday amid a 'hijab' row in Karnataka and asserted that religious or political controversies should be kept away from the centres of education. Addressing media persons here, Aaditya called for imparting quality education to students. His comments come in the wake of the controversy in Karnataka over the wearing of 'hijab'- the Islamic headscarf- in educational institutions by Muslim girls.

We believe that wherever uniforms are prescribed, it should be followed. It is our view that there should be no religious disputes in schools and colleges. Because schools and colleges are the centres of education," the state Tourism and Environment Minister said. He said that political or religious disputes should not occur in schools and universities.

"The Shiv Sena is of the view that quality education should be imparted (to students), he said. Responding to a query, Aaditya, son of Maharashtra chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said that there is no controversy in Maharashtra over the issue of wearing 'hijab'. We are heading towards attaining development. It is our goal and all are together, he added.

Protests for and against the 'hijab' had intensified in parts of Karnataka. They turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government issued an order last week making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

PTI