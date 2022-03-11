Panaji (Goa): As Bhartiya Janata Party registered victory in 20 seats in the Goa Assembly elections, the deliberation over the next leader of the Legislative Assembly is underway. According to sources, the party is likely to project Dr Pramod Sawant as the next CM given the fact that the elections were fought under his leadership.

Meanwhile, a Central Parliamentary Committee met in Delhi late on Thursday night and selected a special observer for Goa. The committee will visit Goa today where it will hold a meeting of the party legislators where the leader of the party legislator will be decided.

After that, the party will make a claim to the Governor for the establishment of government, said Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference.

The conference was held after the victory of the BJP. State president Sadanand Shet Tanawade, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, CT Ravi, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister Shripad Naik were also present on the occasion.

Fadnavis said that after 10 years, the people of Goa have again given a clear majority to the BJP. He also said that even if the party gets a majority, they will form a government with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and others.

He further said that the party doesn't have to rush to get a majority. Congress had yesterday asked for time to meet the Governor. However, no one from Congress was able to visit the Governor.

READ: 3 cheers for BJP in Goa: Party wins 20 seats, gets support of MGP, Independents