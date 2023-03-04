Kolhapur (Maharashtra): The pothole-ridden roads of Kohlapur have put the lives of a mother and her newborn child in danger. The incident took place on Friday evening when a pregnant woman identified as Kiran Kesu Palvi, hailing from Madhya Pradesh was heading for Tirvada in Bhudargarh taluka in a tractor along with 32 others.

The tractor was jerking violently due to the bumpy road causing severe discomfort to the pregnant woman, said one of her passengers. He also said that the woman cried out in pain when a wheel of the tractor fell into a large pothole causing the vehicle to bounce.

Her pain soon increased and she also started to have intermittent blackouts. Seeing that Palvi's life would be in danger without immediate medical attention, the tractor owner called for an ambulance by dialling the emergency helpline number 108.

However, locals said that the ambulance arrived late due to the bad roads leaving Palvi with no option but to give birth to her baby on the roadside. Since there was no medical professional present at the spot at the time, her fellow woman co-passengers had no choice but to cut the umbilical cord with a rough plant fibre which could have resulted in a fatal infection to both the mother and the child.

Fortunately, the ASHA volunteers of Yamge village somehow came to know about the incident and a medical team led by Dr. Rupali Lokre rushed to the spot and took the mother and the child to the Murgud Rural Hospital.

A hospital official said that Palvi and her child are out of danger and are currently undergoing treatment. A few months ago a woman, the mother of an engineer of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation died after falling into a pothole in Kolhapur.