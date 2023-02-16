Mumbai: Police arrested a man within an hour after he made a fake call to Borivali police station on Tuesday alleging of terror attack.

On 13 February, police had received a call at 7 pm where the caller warned of a terror attack on Mumbai. Considering the seriousness of the issue, the police immediately started tracing the caller and arrested him within an hour of the call. A case has been lodged against him under Sections 505 (1), (b), 505 (2), 507 and 182 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During investigation, it was revealed that the caller had boarded an auto-rickshaw near Borivali Western railway station. He said that there were two other passengers in the auto-rickshaw, who had boarded before him. The man overheared the two men discussing about attacking Mumbai. They got down at Govind Nagar Borivali West. The man then called up the police to inform about the terror attack.

After getting the call, the ATC team, led by Police Inspector (Crime) Vijay Madye with officers Pramod Nimbalkar and Indrajit Patil started a search operation. In the meantime, there was another call to the police station. With the help of technical information, police raided the caller's house in Eksar Hill area and detained him. The registration number of the auto-rickshaw could not be identified.

On checking the caller's phone, his call records confirmed that had made the call. Police said the man had made a similar call to Vakola police station earlier.

Many incidents of fake terror calls are registered in Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC and Borivali police stations in Mumbai.

