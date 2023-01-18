Mumbai: Authorities in Maharashtra have decided to suspend the operations of the Ghatkopar-Andheri stretch of the Mumbai Metro for about two hours on Thursday, January 19 in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. Confirming the development an official said that the services will remain suspended for around two hours in the evening.

The official informed said that the Ghatkopar to Andheri Metro 1 service will be closed from 5.45 pm to 7.30 pm on Thursday evening. The Mumbai Metro authorities have appealed to people to note the close timing and plan their journey accordingly. The move has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

During his visit on Thursday, January 19, PM Modi is scheduled to perform Bhumi Poojan of the second phase of the 35 km Metro 2A and 7 in Mumbai as well as various other works. Sources said that the PM will also travel by metro during his visit. The Bori Bandar i.e. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai houses the Railway headquarters.

A heritage gallery will be set up to view the magnificent architecture of the CSMT station. After entering platform no. 18, the cafeteria will be the seating area for the passengers. The railways will have 40 per cent investment and private investment will be 60 percent in the project. The CSMT redevelopment project is expected to cost around Rs 1,350 crore.

The Railway Administration has informed that the approval of the Maharashtra Heritage Conservation Committee for the restoration and development work of the CSMT building has been received. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the development works of Dharavi financial hub during his visit to Mumbai.

Apart from that, Bhumi Pujan of 7 Sewerage Treatment Plants worth Rs 28,000 crores will also be done by PM Modi. The Prime Minister will also perform the Bhoomipujan of three hospitals at Goregaon, Oshiwara and Bhandup. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said in a statement that in view of PM's Mumbai visit, no drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft flying activities will be allowed in the jurisdiction of BKC PS, Andheri PS, Meghwadi PS, Jogeshwari Police Station on Jan 19. The order will remain in force from 12:01 am to 11 pm of 19th Jan, police said.