Sex call centre busted by Mumbai Police
Mumbai : Phone and video sex call centre busted by Unit 11 of Mumbai Crime branch. 17 women, some of whom were students, were rescued & owner of the call centre was arrested. They were charging Rs 270 to Rs 10,000 per customer. Probe on to find sextortion link, if any. This has been disclosed by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. (ANI)
