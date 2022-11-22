Aurangabad (Maharashtra): A PhD student set himself on fire and hugged his girlfriend inside a cabin at the Government Institute of Science (GIS) in Aurangabad here on Monday. The boy suffered 85 percent burns and the girl suffered 50 percent burns, both of them are undergoing treatment at Ghati Hospital.

The accused has been identified as Gajanan Munde. Both were students of PhD at Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The preliminary probe revealed that Munde was upset with his girlfriend Pooja Salve for turning down his marriage proposal. Begampura Police Inspector Prashant Potdar said, "Munde and Pooja have suffered serious injuries. The boy is battling for his life with 85 per cent burns while the girl is critical with 50 percent burns."

Also read: 'Mentally challenged' Chennai man sets ablaze wife over an argument on Biryani; both die after she hugs him

Police sources said, "Pooja Salve was working on a project in the forensic department when Munde entered the cabin with two bottles of petrol. He locked the door from the inside and doused himself and Pooja in fuel. He set himself ablaze and hugged Pooja." The police officials said, "further investigation in this matter is on and action will be taken accordingly."